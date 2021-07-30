Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Sunshine returns but continued warmth

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WEEKEND: Batch of showers roll in Saturday PM with rain-cooled air; drier Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather pattern with little to no rain and no 90s!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We will kick off Friday morning with downpours/thunderstorms across Central/Southern KY. Those will fade out through the morning with the rest of the day looking quiet with increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Still very warm in the 80s.

Friday night will be mainly dry and partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. It’ll be comfortable compared to previous nights!

Saturday starts off dry but clouds will thicken up quickly and a period of showers will roll in for the afternoon and evening; some thunderstorms are possible for Southern KY. Temperatures will warm to 80° or so by midday but will fall a bit into the 70s with the showers.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday night. Lows in the 60s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

