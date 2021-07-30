Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/30

One more system to track on Saturday that will bring showers and perhaps thunderstorms to the area. The t-storm part is highly conditional on the track of the system but the risk is higher for KY than IN. The more north you are, the more “showery” it will be and cooler as well. Timing of this system still looks to impact Saturday afternoon and night. The morning looks dry with some sun for a bit actually.

Stay close to the forecast for adjustments on the rain/storm part as some of those t-storms could be strong.

Sunday looks quiet despite another front moving in. There won’t be much moisture for it to work with by that point.

The cooler-than-normal setup for next week is still there!

