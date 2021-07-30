‘He had every right to fire’: Law enforcement expert breaks down latest LMPD body camera video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local law-enforcement veteran shared his mixed reaction to the video of this week’s LMPD confrontation with a suspect.

On Wednesday, the department released body-camera video showing the moment when an officer tackled a man who left the scene following a shooting.

Officers at that scene did not shoot the suspect, Laron Weston, despite body-camera video that showed him pointing his gun at the officers.

“(I was) very impressed with the heroic actions of both the officers,” former LMPD officer Eric Johnson said. “But I also had an immediate concern -- why didn’t the officer fire? He had every right to fire. He would’ve been fully justified to fire. He actually should’ve fired, because his life was in danger.”

Johnson, a former sergeant in what he called LMPD’s gang unit, now serves as executive director of Supporting Heroes, an organization that responds to line-of-duty officer deaths.

He told WAVE 3 News the video shows the split-second decisions officers have to make that determine life and death, at a time when police across the country are watched more closely than ever.

“What I wonder was how much of it was concern about what would happen if he had fired?” Johnson asked. “Knowing he was fully justified, but if he had fired, would there have been protests in the streets?”

In the video, Weston also can be heard asking police to kill him while he’s lying on the ground.

LMPD standard operating procedures permit officers to discharge their firearms “in defense of human life, including the officer’s life, or in defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” among other instances.

However, in this instance, the officers chose not to fire, and were able to apprehend Weston safely.

“I think we always want that hesitation,” Johnson said. “I mean, we don’t want officers to just (say), ‘OK I’m justified. I’m going to shoot.’ We want them to be fully aware of the reality of the decision. You know, how life-changing for lots of that decision would be.”

