Help is out there for Louisvillians behind on rent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who are behind on their rent will be in danger of losing their homes starting Saturday, when the eviction system will return to pre-pandemic operations.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said next week, deputies will serve 31 eviction notices alone.

However, it’s not just tenants that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We have a number of owners who might have only one rental property,” Robert Massey, the owner of Robert Massey Company, said. “They may be retired, they have a fixed income, some of them have mortgage payments. It’s very important that rent flows through.”

Massey said he manages about 600 doors, and in total, about 10 of his tenants fell behind on rent.

“We had some fall way behind,” he said. “I mean, six, seven and eight months. Which is very hard on the owner not getting their funds and we didn’t want the resident to lose their home.”

He added that he is thankful for the City of Louisville’s Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Fund because he was able to work with those behind on rent to get caught up.

“First thing they need to know is that there is federal assistance available,” Legal Aid Society Advocacy Director Stewart Pope said.

Pope said for those who are in danger of being evicted, it’s not too late to reach out for help.

“Metro government will pay all back rent that’s due, plus three months into the future,” Pope said.

The Neighborhood Place can also help those at risk of being evicted. Currently, appointments are full and will reopen on Aug. 16.

