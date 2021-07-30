Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Help is out there for Louisvillians behind on rent

An eviction notice on a door.
An eviction notice on a door.(WITN)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those who are behind on their rent will be in danger of losing their homes starting Saturday, when the eviction system will return to pre-pandemic operations.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said next week, deputies will serve 31 eviction notices alone.

However, it’s not just tenants that have been impacted by COVID-19.

“We have a number of owners who might have only one rental property,” Robert Massey, the owner of Robert Massey Company, said. “They may be retired, they have a fixed income, some of them have mortgage payments. It’s very important that rent flows through.”

Massey said he manages about 600 doors, and in total, about 10 of his tenants fell behind on rent.

“We had some fall way behind,” he said. “I mean, six, seven and eight months. Which is very hard on the owner not getting their funds and we didn’t want the resident to lose their home.”

He added that he is thankful for the City of Louisville’s Eviction Prevention COVID-19 Fund because he was able to work with those behind on rent to get caught up.

“First thing they need to know is that there is federal assistance available,” Legal Aid Society Advocacy Director Stewart Pope said.

Pope said for those who are in danger of being evicted, it’s not too late to reach out for help.

“Metro government will pay all back rent that’s due, plus three months into the future,” Pope said.

The Neighborhood Place can also help those at risk of being evicted. Currently, appointments are full and will reopen on Aug. 16.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond

Latest News

Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Louisville Metro to require masks of everyone entering city government buildings
Stephen D. Jackson, Jr., 22, of Louisville, is charged with the theft of 11 vehicles from a car...
Employee charged in theft of rental vehicles
LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.
Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation
A triple shooting investigation is underway in Newburg after a woman and two men were shot. It...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting