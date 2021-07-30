Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

IU grad Lilly King brings home silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

By Faith King
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those watching Indiana University graduate Lilly King on Thursday in the 200 meter breaststroke on the edge of their seats should have imagined being in her family. She finished her race with a time of 2:19 — placing in the race for the first time in the Olympic finals.

At a watch party in Charlestown, Indiana, King’s aunt Carla Ferguson reflected on how proud she is of her niece for taking home the silver medal.

“It’s indescribable,” Ferguson explained. “You can’t say how proud you are. You’re so worried for her to achieve her dreams, we’re more nervous than she probably is, I know we’re more nervous than she is.”

Ferguson said the family planned to go to Tokyo this year but couldn’t because of COVID-19.

“It’s an honor to watch her grow to this level and take a stand against doping in the sport,” Ferguson added. “And stand up for clean sports and do it her way and grow into the beautiful young woman that she is.”

Other family members celebrated in King’s hometown of Evansville.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
Artisan Signature Homes of Louisville was selected from a group of expert builders to construct...
Louisville now home to Southern Living Idea House

Latest News

At a watch party in Charlestown, Indiana, Lilly King’s family reflected on how proud they are...
IU grad Lilly King brings home silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
WKU’s Charles Bassey picked #53 by Philadelphia
Brandon Boston Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
UK’s Boston selected #51 by Memphis, traded to New Orleans
David Johnson previews the UofL-UNC game
UofL’s David Johnson picked #47 by Toronto in NBA Draft