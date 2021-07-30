IU grad Lilly King brings home silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Those watching Indiana University graduate Lilly King on Thursday in the 200 meter breaststroke on the edge of their seats should have imagined being in her family. She finished her race with a time of 2:19 — placing in the race for the first time in the Olympic finals.

At a watch party in Charlestown, Indiana, King’s aunt Carla Ferguson reflected on how proud she is of her niece for taking home the silver medal.

“It’s indescribable,” Ferguson explained. “You can’t say how proud you are. You’re so worried for her to achieve her dreams, we’re more nervous than she probably is, I know we’re more nervous than she is.”

Ferguson said the family planned to go to Tokyo this year but couldn’t because of COVID-19.

“It’s an honor to watch her grow to this level and take a stand against doping in the sport,” Ferguson added. “And stand up for clean sports and do it her way and grow into the beautiful young woman that she is.”

Other family members celebrated in King’s hometown of Evansville.

