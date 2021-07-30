Kentucky woman’s body found floating hundreds of feet from home after flooding

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was found dead after a flash flood early Friday morning in Carlisle, Kentucky.

The body of 66-year-old Deborah Richie was found by the Carlisle and Nicholas County fire departments floating more than 600 feet away from her home, according the coroner’s office.

Carlisle police dispatch got a distress call from Richie and first resonders hurried to rescue her. Unfortunately, they were too late.

We’re told the East Main Street area of Carlisle was hit hard by flooding. Several families there say the water was at least four feet high in their homes:

One person told WKYT he saw first responders going down Main Street in boats. At one point, crews had to break windows to rescue people stuck inside a home.

Marty Day credits his yorkie dog for their rescue.

“She started barking and raising all kinds of cain in the back. My wife gets up and comes back in and says ‘we’re flooded,’” Day said. “She was the one that saved us probably.”

Many people who live in the area told us they’ve lost everything. They say homes have been washed off of their foundations, even cars floated away during the flood.

“I don’t get nowhere to go, you know I have no car. So, I’m just devastated. And it will be a year ago tomorrow I lost my grandson. So, on top of all that, and I’m like feel sort of defeated right now, and I don’t know what to do, you know,” said flood victim Debbie Hunt. “I’ve been here 43 years and I’ve not seen anything like this, ever.”

People living in the area say back to school is an added stress, as they don’t know if they’ll be settled in time.

Judge-Executive Steven Hamilton has declared a local state of emergency. Nicholas County EMA says the National Guard Armory on Concrete Road is open for anyone who needs shelter.

Nicholas County Schools will also be providing free meals at the Catholic Church parking lot by East Union Road at 5 p.m.

➡️ The Armory is also accepting anyone needing shelter.

➡️Dumpsters are free to use at the Nicholas County Fire Dept.

➡️ Paris Animal Welfare Society is donating dog and cat food for any residents affected by the flooding. Call the Nicholas County Animal Shelter at 859-473-3037. — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) July 30, 2021

➡️ The Extension office is open for any and all donations being brought in for flood relief.

➡️New Beginnings Church is hosting a cookout for flood victims starting at 5 p.m.

It’ll be in the Southern States parking lot. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) July 30, 2021

