Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(Kroger)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger is requesting that any employee or visitor — vaccinated or not — wear masks while inside stores following a recent increase of COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company’s recommendation mirrors the one recently made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials recommended Tuesday that people who were fully vaccinated wear masks in areas where COVID transmission was high.

“In light of the Delta variant and updated CDC recommendations, we strongly encourage all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in our stores and facilities,” Erin Grant, Kroger’s corporate affairs manager, said. “We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates.”

Kroger already requires unvaccinated employees and customers to wear masks.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond

Latest News

Baptist Health will suspend visitation in the emergency department, effective Friday, July 30.
Baptist Health suspends visitation in emergency dept.
While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear...
Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools, only recommended
An eviction notice on a door.
Help is out there for Louisvillians behind on rent
Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Louisville Metro to require masks of everyone entering city government buildings