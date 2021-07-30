Support Local Businesses
‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: 2nd Shot at a Million Winner announced

Governor Andy Beshear announced the winners of the "Shot at a Million" drawing.
Governor Andy Beshear announced the winners of the "Shot at a Million" drawing.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville woman is the second person to win $1 million for receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in Kentucky.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” the winner, Ginger Schultz, said after she was presented with the check by Governor Andy Beshear.

Schultz said the safety of her 85-year-old mother and her husband encouraged her to get the vaccine.

In addition to the $1 million winner, the five winners who were awarded a full scholarship to a Kentucky public college were announced.

One of those winners, Reese Johnson, of Harrodsburg, said the scholarship, “gives me a chance to kick start my dreams of being a teacher.” She said she hopes to attend the University of Kentucky with her sister.

The other winners, were Shelby Anderson, of Louisville; Isabella Brozach, from Crestwood; TJ Ponder, from Owenton and Julian Sanburg, from Fort Mitchell.

