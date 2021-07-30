LMPD division major working with pastors to build trust in community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking to strengthen its relationship with violence-ridden communities.

It’s not a new concept, but the department is always looking for new ways to do it.

Now, a group of West Louisville pastors is teaming up with officers to build trust, and LMPD second division Major Steve Healy is reaching out to their communities.

”We want to be a good neighbor in the community,” Healy said.

Healy has been meeting with pastors within the West Louisville neighborhoods that the Second Division covers to discuss what it’s going to take to get their community to trust the police and work with investigators to solve crimes.

“Myself and the pastors, we’re partners in this together,” Healy said. “We meet regularly, so to me, this is just a natural thing. This is what this community needs.”

Usually, these meetings take place at breakfast, but it’s gotten a lot bigger, so Friday, they met at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.

Some pastors admitted, in the past, they have had no relationships with LMPD, and it’s refreshing to see these new efforts.

Bishop Dennis Lyons from Voices of Louisville said it’s hopeful.

“It really gives us, again, some hope that the police department will begin to not only protect, but also serve in humility,” Lyons said.

There are always going to be obstacles that could get in the way of achieving the goals discussed, like understaffing.

Healy said there are no excuses.

“Staffing is always going to be a concern for us, as short of officers as we are,” Healy said, “but we still have to do the best that we can with what we have.”

These meetings will result in an organization that Lyons says will meet once a month.

