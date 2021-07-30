Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD division major working with pastors to build trust in community

LMPD Major Steve Healy meets with local pastors.
LMPD Major Steve Healy meets with local pastors.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking to strengthen its relationship with violence-ridden communities.

It’s not a new concept, but the department is always looking for new ways to do it.

Now, a group of West Louisville pastors is teaming up with officers to build trust, and LMPD second division Major Steve Healy is reaching out to their communities.

”We want to be a good neighbor in the community,” Healy said.

Healy has been meeting with pastors within the West Louisville neighborhoods that the Second Division covers to discuss what it’s going to take to get their community to trust the police and work with investigators to solve crimes.

“Myself and the pastors, we’re partners in this together,” Healy said. “We meet regularly, so to me, this is just a natural thing. This is what this community needs.”

Usually, these meetings take place at breakfast, but it’s gotten a lot bigger, so Friday, they met at Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.

Some pastors admitted, in the past, they have had no relationships with LMPD, and it’s refreshing to see these new efforts.

Bishop Dennis Lyons from Voices of Louisville said it’s hopeful.

“It really gives us, again, some hope that the police department will begin to not only protect, but also serve in humility,” Lyons said.

There are always going to be obstacles that could get in the way of achieving the goals discussed, like understaffing.

Healy said there are no excuses.

“Staffing is always going to be a concern for us, as short of officers as we are,” Healy said, “but we still have to do the best that we can with what we have.”

These meetings will result in an organization that Lyons says will meet once a month.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
Artisan Signature Homes of Louisville was selected from a group of expert builders to construct...
Louisville now home to Southern Living Idea House

Latest News

WaterStep and UPS send $76,000 worth of lifesaving equipment to people in Eastern Africa
WaterStep teams with UPS to bring lifesaving equipment to Kenya
First Tee Louisville provides golfing opportunities for the youth of Southwest Louisville at...
Young golfers tee it up as local organization aims to expand the sport in Louisville
Find out about the group Pretty Brown Girl is working to empower young women as they empower...
WAVE Country Recurring - VOD - clipped version
The jackpot is almost three times larger than the previous record jackpot, French Lick Resort...
Southern Indiana resident wins biggest jackpot in French Lick Casino history