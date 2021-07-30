Louisville Metro to require masks of everyone entering city government buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you work at or are planning to enter a Louisville Metro Government building, you’ll need to wear a mask.

The mask requirement, which includes Metro Government employees, was announced Friday afternoon in a release from Mayor Greg Fischer’s office and goes into effect on Monday, August 2.

The statement said Louisville is currently in the “orange” alert status. After several weeks in the “yellow” status, the past three weeks have seen COVID-19 cases in the Metro triple with 672 new cases reported the week of July 24. Based on that trend, city officials anticipate reaching “red” alert status by Monday.

“We’re at a point we’d hoped to avoid through vaccines, which are safe, highly effective at stopping serious illness and death from COVID-19, and widely available at over 100 locations throughout Louisville,” Fischer said. “This is an urgent step to halt this pandemic of the unvaccinated, and our community must once again work together so that we can we move forward — not backward — against this dastardly virus.”

The policy will apply to every person regardless of the vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.