Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.

Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.

A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.
Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Surf camp instructor recovering from shark bite
Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the civil...
Ex-police chief who rescued baby pleads guilty to assault
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting