Marty Pollio selected as Kentucky Superintendent of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools was presented with a prestigious award Friday.

Dr. Marty Pollio was announced as the Kentucky Superintendent of the Year.

The winner was selected based on “talent and vision in the areas of leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement.”

Pollio received a bronze eagle sculpture, a $5,000 scholarship for a JCPS senior and a commemorative ring when his win was announced.

“The SOY award is the most prestigious a public-school superintendent can receive. Dr. Pollio is the role model for others. Not only has he led the Jefferson County Schools to greater heights, he is leading his community through his personal commitment to lifelong service and equity,” KASA executive director Dr. Rhonda Caldwell said.

The annual award from KASA and American Fidelity Assurance Company is in its 35th year.

Pollio will now be a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced in Feb. of 2022.

