Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools, only recommended

While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear...
While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear masks on buses, according to the federal mask mandate on public transportation.(Unsplash)
By Sarah Jackson and Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Students in Hardin County will not have to wear masks inside when school starts. District officials made the announcement during a virtual back-to-school Q&A on YouTube Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Terri Morgan said although masks will not be required inside of the building, they are recommended. She asked people to be respectful of each person’s decision when it comes to masking.

The decision comes one day after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended masks be worn in all schools.

John Wright, a spokesperson with HCSD, said the district is doing as Beshear asked by recommending masks be worn and pointed out that Beshear did not issue a mandate.

He emphasized that this is the current plan, and things can change before school starts.

“We could get an executive order from the governor’s office this afternoon,” Wright said. “We could get it tomorrow, we could get it next week, we could get it next month. If that’s what we get, then we’ll enforce a mandate to wear masks.”

While masks are optional inside the buildings, students must wear masks on school buses, according to the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond

Latest News

Baptist Health will suspend visitation in the emergency department, effective Friday, July 30.
Baptist Health suspends visitation in emergency dept.
A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
‘He had every right to fire’: Law enforcement expert breaks down latest LMPD body camera video
Cooler temperatures for parts of the weekend with rain chances.
FORECAST: Cooler weekend with shower potential on Saturday