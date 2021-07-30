Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools, only recommended

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Students in Hardin County will not have to wear masks inside when school starts. District officials made the announcement during a virtual back-to-school Q&A on YouTube Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Terri Morgan said although masks will not be required inside of the building, they are recommended. She asked people to be respectful of each person’s decision when it comes to masking.

The decision comes one day after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended masks be worn in all schools.

John Wright, a spokesperson with HCSD, said the district is doing as Beshear asked by recommending masks be worn and pointed out that Beshear did not issue a mandate.

He emphasized that this is the current plan, and things can change before school starts.

“We could get an executive order from the governor’s office this afternoon,” Wright said. “We could get it tomorrow, we could get it next week, we could get it next month. If that’s what we get, then we’ll enforce a mandate to wear masks.”

While masks are optional inside the buildings, students must wear masks on school buses, according to the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

