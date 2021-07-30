Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Students in Hardin County will not have to wear masks inside when school starts.

Hardin County School officials made the announcement during a virtual back-to-school Q&A on YouTube Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Terri Morgan said although masks will not be required inside of the building, they are recommended. She asked people to be respectful of each person’s decision when it comes to masking.

While masks are optional inside the buildings, Morgan said students must wear masks on buses.

