‘Multiple’ people shot in Newburg; LMPD investigating

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting investigation is underway in Newburg on Cedrus Circle after “multiple” people were shot.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said it happened around 7:45 p.m., but there is no word yet on exactly how many victims there were.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers and Louisville EMS crews were on the way to the site of the shooting at the time of this article’s writing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Updates will be made to this story as they become available.

