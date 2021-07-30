NBA honors former Cat Terrence Clarke

(WAVE) - After 13 picks in the NBA Draft, commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to recognize former University of Kentucky player Terrence Clarke.

He was killed in a traffic accident in California in April. Clarke was in the process of preparing for the draft.

“Terrence was expected to be drafted tonight,” Silver said. “His extraordinary talent, commitment and dedication to the game deserve to be recognized on this stage.”

Terrence’s mother, sister and brother were in the Barclays Center and joined Silver on the stage.

