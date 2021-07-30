Support Local Businesses
Overturned semi shuts down portion of I-71

The semi overturned in the southbound lanes of I-74 near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.
The semi overturned in the southbound lanes of I-74 near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Traffic on a portion of Interstate 71 is shut down because of an overturned semi.

The semi overturned in the southbound lanes of I-74 near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.

TRIMARC tweeted that lanes are expected to be closed for five to six hours. Dispatchers said the closure will allow crews to clean up petroleum coke that spilled.

Traffic is being detoured onto Interstate 265.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

No information on injuries has been released.

