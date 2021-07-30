Support Local Businesses
Person killed in NKY officer-involved shooting identified

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police have identified the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Florence last month.

Jeremy Nelson, 33, was shot by U.S. Marshals around 3:30 p.m. June 30 at a residence on Garden Drive, according to KSP.

Investigators say the Marshals were attempting to execute multiple arrest warrants on Nelson.

When Marshals made contact with Nelson, KSP says he fired a weapon, a short standoff ensued and concluded with Nelson being shot.

KSP says Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

