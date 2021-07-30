Red panda cub born at Cincinnati Zoo comes as surprise

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lin, the red panda at the Cincinnati Zoo, is a new mother after a surprise birth two weeks ago.

Back in April, Lin was found to be pregnant, but she had a miscarriage in May, the zoo said.

It was assumed Lin would not give birth again this year since, according to the zoo, red pandas are seasonal breeders.

Well, to the surprise of many, Lin gave birth to a baby cub on July 16.

“To my knowledge, Lin is the first documented case of a red panda losing her pregnancy and then having another embryo come along and implant in the same year,” said Dr. Erin Curry, reproductive physiologist at Cincinnati Zoo’s CREW. “When ultrasounds revealed that she lost the pregnancy in May, there was no historical reason to keep doing ultrasounds this season.”

Lin and the baby are doing great, spending most of their time in the nest box, the zoo said.

