Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Remains of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor arrive in Somerset ahead of burial this weekend

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.(Trooper Scottie Pennington)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor, a Somerset sailor is finally home.

“This gentleman has been gone almost 80 years,” said Robert Jackowski.

MORE>> Coming home: After 80 years, family of Ky. sailor who died at Pearl Harbor finally getting closure

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home. At just 18 years old, he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor. For decades his family mourned his death, but never had closure, until DNA testing positively identified Helton’s remains.

(Story continues below photo.)

After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.
After nearly eight decades, seaman 2nd class Floyd Helton has made the long journey home.(Family of Floyd Helton)

“She was just beside herself. This is something that she had hoped for ever since they started talking about what they could possibly do with DNA,” said Vicki Easley, Helton’s niece.

Helton’s remains were flown into northern Kentucky Thursday evening and given a full escort to Somerset. Along the way, tributes were set up in his honor.

“You got people along the highway is waving flags. If they know we’re coming word gets out, and they’re waiting for them. It’s a celebration of their life,” Jackowski said.

Jackowski is with the Kentucky Chapter 5 of Rolling Thunder, a group that honors veterans, POWs and those missing in action. They escorted Helton home.

“It’s an honor and a privilege. If he was alive at the end of World War II he would have had an escort, parades, all of that. This is his now. Closure for him,” Jackowski said.

Now Helton isn’t missing anymore. He’s home, at ease. He’ll be buried next to his father on Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, the Rolling Thunder escorted another sailor home. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley from Bourbon County was also killed in Pearl Harbor.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
New video shows the moment when an LMPD officer tackles a man fleeing from a shooting while...
WATCH: LMPD officer tackles armed suspect in double shooting
Dr. Jason Smith with UofL Health
Doctor warns against future more deadly strains if Delta variant is not contained
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
Artisan Signature Homes of Louisville was selected from a group of expert builders to construct...
Louisville now home to Southern Living Idea House

Latest News

A triple shooting investigation is underway in Newburg after a woman and two men were shot. It...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
Thursday night, July 29, 2021
Thursday night, July 29, 2021
TARC3 passenger John Wiedeburg said a dangerous fluid buildup around his heart and lungs was...
TARC3 passengers said recent paratransit rides resulted in hospital trips
At a watch party in Charlestown, Indiana, Lilly King’s family reflected on how proud they are...
IU grad Lilly King brings home silver medal at Tokyo Olympics
As students head out of the house and back into the classroom, parents need to be aware their...
Student mental health under the microscope as kids return to school during pandemic