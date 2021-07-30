Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

TARC3 passengers said recent paratransit rides resulted in hospital trips

TARC3 passenger John Wiedeburg said a dangerous fluid buildup around his heart and lungs was...
TARC3 passenger John Wiedeburg said a dangerous fluid buildup around his heart and lungs was caused by a pick-up that was more than an hour late.(John Wiedeburg)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two recent passengers of TARC3 complain their rides on the paratransit service resulted in trips to the hospital.

John Wiedeburg continued to improve Thursday night after six days in the ICU. He said a dangerous fluid buildup around his heart and lungs was caused by a TARC3 pick-up that was more than an hour late.

The unexplained delay, he said, reduced the time he needed for a dialysis treatment.

“The dialysis, it would have removed all the buildup that causes the adverse effects,” Wiedeburg said in a phone call from his hospital bed. “I wish they (TARC3) could be on time because they don’t see it as important. I wish they’d have a little bit change of thought on that. It’s very important to the dialysis patient to be on time.”

TARC Communications Director Jenny Recktenwald said TARC continues to work with a contractor to improve the TARC3 service.

“On time performance for July 1 - present is at 90%, versus 85% for last month,” Recktenwald wrote in an email. “We thoroughly investigate every customer issue internally, and we will reach out immediately to MV Transportation, our contractor for TARC3 paratransit services, to relay those details and ensure that this case is thoroughly reviewed on their end... TARC continues to work with MV Transportation, our TARC3 service provider to recruit additional qualified drivers to meet the increased demand for trips since COVID restrictions have lifted in recent months.”

Disabled TARC3 passenger Shedrick Jones said he also ended up in the emergency room on Saturday. He blamed an inexperienced driver for a rough ride Friday that left him physically shaken and short of breath.

“I was getting thrown up and around, side to side and back and forth against the seat in the front and the back of me,” Jones said.

Rectenwald said TARC will provide an update on improvements in the TARC3 service to the Metro Council Public Works Committee next week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The southbound lanes of I-65 between exits 114 and 116 in Shepherdsville were closed after a...
Victim flown to UofL Hospital after crash on I-65 in Bullitt County
Brian Williams
Man accused of decapitating woman, starting fire in Clarksville home, ordered held without bond
Laron Weston is now on home incarceration after being arrested on a total of 11 charges, which...
Accused gunman in Manslick Road double shooting released from jail
LMPD officers investigating a shooting late Tuesday night shooting on West Main Street.
Teen dies following shooting on West Main Street in Louisville
LMPD officer injured in shooting
Person shot at busy Dixie Highway intersection

Latest News

LMPD investigators at a shooting scene on Bronner Circle in Buechel.
Buechel apartment complex shooting under investigation
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
Beginning July 31, workers and visitors in Louisville's Ford plants will need to wear face masks.
Ford reinstates mask policy at Louisville plants
Gov. Beshear offered a $1,500 back-to-work bonus for the first 15,000 Kentuckians who find a job.
KY back-to-work bonus: Did it work?