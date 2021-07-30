TARC3 passengers said recent paratransit rides resulted in hospital trips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two recent passengers of TARC3 complain their rides on the paratransit service resulted in trips to the hospital.

John Wiedeburg continued to improve Thursday night after six days in the ICU. He said a dangerous fluid buildup around his heart and lungs was caused by a TARC3 pick-up that was more than an hour late.

The unexplained delay, he said, reduced the time he needed for a dialysis treatment.

“The dialysis, it would have removed all the buildup that causes the adverse effects,” Wiedeburg said in a phone call from his hospital bed. “I wish they (TARC3) could be on time because they don’t see it as important. I wish they’d have a little bit change of thought on that. It’s very important to the dialysis patient to be on time.”

TARC Communications Director Jenny Recktenwald said TARC continues to work with a contractor to improve the TARC3 service.

“On time performance for July 1 - present is at 90%, versus 85% for last month,” Recktenwald wrote in an email. “We thoroughly investigate every customer issue internally, and we will reach out immediately to MV Transportation, our contractor for TARC3 paratransit services, to relay those details and ensure that this case is thoroughly reviewed on their end... TARC continues to work with MV Transportation, our TARC3 service provider to recruit additional qualified drivers to meet the increased demand for trips since COVID restrictions have lifted in recent months.”

Disabled TARC3 passenger Shedrick Jones said he also ended up in the emergency room on Saturday. He blamed an inexperienced driver for a rough ride Friday that left him physically shaken and short of breath.

“I was getting thrown up and around, side to side and back and forth against the seat in the front and the back of me,” Jones said.

Rectenwald said TARC will provide an update on improvements in the TARC3 service to the Metro Council Public Works Committee next week.

