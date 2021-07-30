UK’s Jackson picked #22 by Lakers, traded to Pacers

(WAVE) - Former UK forward Isaiah Jackson was the #22 pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Jackson was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, but was part of a trade that sent Russell Westbrook from Washington to the Lakers. Former UofL star Montrezl Harrell was also part of the deal, going from LA to the Wizards.

Jackson was later traded from Washington to Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.