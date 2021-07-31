FORECAST: Scattered showers and cooler today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers this afternoon

Mild and dry early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning setting the stage for a mostly cloudy afternoon. Keep an umbrella and the WAVE Weather App handy as some scattered showers will move into the region this afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers will become less widespread tonight, but a few of these showers will likely linger in our Southern Kentucky counties overnight. Lows will be in the 60s again by Sunday morning.

We’ll see a partly cloudy sky on Sunday as another cold front drops into the region during the afternoon and evening. This front won’t have much moisture to work with, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Drier and less humid air moves in behind the front Sunday night allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The early part of next week looks mainly dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 80s thanks to a dip in the jet stream over the Eastern US. We’ll gradually see temperatures heat up by the end of the week with an isolated storm chance.

