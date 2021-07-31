Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Scattered showers and cooler today

Expect scattered showers Saturday afternoon.
Expect scattered showers Saturday afternoon.(Pexels)
By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers this afternoon
  • Mild and dry early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase this morning setting the stage for a mostly cloudy afternoon. Keep an umbrella and the WAVE Weather App handy as some scattered showers will move into the region this afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s and low 80s.

Scattered showers will become less widespread tonight, but a few of these showers will likely linger in our Southern Kentucky counties overnight. Lows will be in the 60s again by Sunday morning.

We’ll see a partly cloudy sky on Sunday as another cold front drops into the region during the afternoon and evening. This front won’t have much moisture to work with, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Drier and less humid air moves in behind the front Sunday night allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The early part of next week looks mainly dry and mild with highs in the low to mid 80s thanks to a dip in the jet stream over the Eastern US. We’ll gradually see temperatures heat up by the end of the week with an isolated storm chance.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks
Governor Andy Beshear announced the winners of the "Shot at a Million" drawing.
‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: 2nd Shot at a Million Winner announced
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
The semi overturned in the southbound lanes of I-71 near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.
I-71 South reopened after overturned semi shutdown roadway

Latest News

Expect scattered showers Saturday afternoon.
Grab-N-Go: Friday night, July 30 forecast
A hazy sunrise captured on the WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera.
Behind the Forecast: How wildfire smoke can be dangerous to your health
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/30