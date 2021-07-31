Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hardin County sheriff’s deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident

HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.(Hardin County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has died in an off-duty accident involving an ATV, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.

Details on the accident or the name of the deputy was not provided at this time.

“Please keep the Deputy’s family and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office posted.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks
Governor Andy Beshear announced the winners of the "Shot at a Million" drawing.
‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: 2nd Shot at a Million Winner announced
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
The semi overturned in the southbound lanes of I-71 near Interstate 264, according to TRIMARC.
I-71 South reopened after overturned semi shutdown roadway

Latest News

While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear...
Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools, only recommended
While masks are optional inside school buildings, students must wear masks on buses.
Masks will not be required in Hardin County Schools, only recommended
WaterStep and UPS send $76,000 worth of lifesaving equipment to people in Eastern Africa
WaterStep teams with UPS to bring lifesaving equipment to Kenya
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot