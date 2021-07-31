Hardin County sheriff’s deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has died in an off-duty accident involving an ATV, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.

Details on the accident or the name of the deputy was not provided at this time.

“Please keep the Deputy’s family and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office posted.

