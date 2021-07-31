Louisville Zoo requiring masks inside buildings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Masks will be required inside all buildings within the Louisville Zoo starting August 2, the Zoo announced.

Louisville Zoo said the decision was made based on new guidelines by Louisville Metro Government, who is also requiring all guests and employees inside government buildings to wear masks.

The new change is due to the increase of COVID cases caused by the Delta variant, the Zoo said.

Buildings requiring masks include Gorilla Forest, the Islands, HerpAquarium, MetaZoo, and the Zoo’s gift shops.

Guests outside of buildings will not be required to wear masks, but are encouraged to social distance. The Zoo said disposable masks will be made available for all guests.

