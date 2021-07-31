Mothers affected by shootings speak out on growing levels of violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, mothers who have lost their children or have been affected by gun violence marched along Broadway to bring awareness and find ways to resolve the problem at hand.

Their steps taking them by crossroads where some met the hardest and darkest moments of their lives.

“This walk wasn’t easy,” gun violence victim Nicole Cowherd said. “Walking past 43rd where I lost my son at, that wasn’t easy.”

She is one of many who walked with Mother’s of Murdered Sons and Daughters to raise awareness of the city’s issue with gun violence.

Cowherd lost her 18-year-old son, Richard Harper, after being shot along 43rd Street in 2019.

“My son’s case, they let his murderer out last week. Only gave him three years. 19 months on the watch. He didn’t serve his three years,” Cowherd said.

Harper was on his way to the bus stop headed to Valley High School when he was shot.

The name of the gunman was never released because he was arrested and charged as a minor.

“Kids are killing,” Cowherd said. “There is a lot of youth out here that is disrupting our neighborhoods.”

According to Gifford.org, guns are the second leading cause of death for children under 18.

New numbers just released from LMPD show 20 juveniles died due to gun violence so far in 2021. 58 juveniles have been wounded in gun violence so far.

To address this growing plague, Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters is asking for several steps to take place. For one, they are asking people to speak out when they see something.

“Speak up, today it’s me,” mother Letha Henderson said. “Tomorrow it could be you.”

The group also said they would like to see more strict laws put in place to keep hold criminals, even if they are juveniles accountable.

Lastly, they are asking for more people to join their cause, even if they haven’t been impacted by gun violence.

A few of the organizers suggested that parents keep greater tabs on their children and even suggested re-educating on tragedies of gun violence and how to peacefully resolve conflict.

