Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Paul campaign: missed campaign filing deadline not uncommon

Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election...
Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly handling contributions.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s office said it has “always attempted to comply” with finance regulations after Paul’s former presidential campaign was fined by federal officials this week.

Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign committee was fined $21,000 by the Federal Election Commission for improperly handling contributions.

A statement from a Paul spokesperson sent Friday to The Associated Press said it is “not uncommon for large national campaigns to have a missed deadline that is then rectified.”

“In this case we filed honestly and returned all excess contributions all the way back in 2016,” the statement said.

The FEC said Paul’s committee didn’t refund or redesignate contributions of $165,749 within 60 days of former President Donald Trump winning the 2016 Republican nomination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kroger spokesperson said in a statement that the company's mask recommendation mirrors the...
Kroger ‘strongly encourages’ all customers, employees to wear masks
One hand couldn’t keep Chance Anthony from catching touchdowns, but one hand is keeping him...
Missing a hand, missing his calling: Man with disability denied graduation from police academy
Governor Andy Beshear announced the winners of the "Shot at a Million" drawing.
‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: 2nd Shot at a Million Winner announced
HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
Hardin County deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident, 7-year-old passenger seriously injured
A Metrosafe spokesperson said "multiple" people had been shot around 7:45 p.m. on Cedrus Circle...
3 people rushed to hospital after Newburg shooting

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. John Yarmuth teed it up for charity.
Rand Paul, John Yarmuth tee it up for charity
As a survivor of childhood polio, Senator Mitch McConnell drew on his own experience of having...
McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as cases spike
Regina Huff represents Whitley County and part of Laurel County.
Ky. lawmaker discusses her controversial tweet that compared Dr. Fauci to Jim Jones