Second suspect arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old in PRP

Kevon James was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in...
Kevon James was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the shooting death of Tyler Lanham.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has arrested a second suspect in relation to the murder of a 22-year-old back in October.

Kevon James was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in relation to the shooting death of Tyler Lanham in PRP.

A co-defendant in the case, Edtavion Triplett, was arrested on July 16.

James’ arrest report stated that he went to a residence on Brookview Drive on October 26 where Lanham was staying. James and Triplett are alleged to have taken property, including a rifle, from Lanham’s residence.

During an altercation between the two suspects and another victim at the residence, Lanham attempted to intervene and was shot multiple times.

Lanham was sent to the hospital and died the following day.

On Saturday, James appeared in court, where the judge set a bond for $250,000. James entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered not to have possession of firearms or to have contact with the victims or their families.

James will be due back in court on August 9.

