FORECAST: Cool nights, pleasant afternoons

By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mild, less humid, and dry first half of the week
  • Small chance for a shower Wednesday
  • Heat up into the low 90s next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower is possible this evening as the cold front sweeps through. Drier and less humid air moves in behind the front overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s for most of the suburbs and lower 60s in the city.

We’re in store for an early fall preview on Monday. It’s going to feel great with low humidity and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Expect another pleasant night Monday night as the free A/C continues. Temperatures drop into the low 60s in town, but a lot of 50s will be found in the suburbs.

The pleasant conditions continue on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

The first part of this week will be dry, less humid and mild with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible on Wednesday with the best chance being east of I-65. Temperatures heat up by the end of the week with an isolated storm chance.

