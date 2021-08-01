Support Local Businesses
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies

Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson has died.

Larson served for nearly 32 years as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County. He retired in 2016.

The Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney office posted on Facebook about his passing.

In the post, current Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said Larson sought justice for victims, held offenders accountable, and made Lexington a safe place to live and raise a family.

“Ray was a leader. He provided much of the vision and hard work to make Lexington and all of Kentucky realize that driving drunk is a crime and that the victims of drunk drivers are entitled to receive help,” the post said. “Ray lifted up the victims of child sexual assault and was one of the founders of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton also commented on Larson’s death, calling him a tireless advocate for victims’ rights.

I am very sorry to say that former Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Larson died this morning Sunday, August 1, 2021. Ray...

Posted by Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney on Sunday, August 1, 2021

I am deeply saddened to learn of Ray Larson’s passing. Having served as Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney for...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Sunday, August 1, 2021

