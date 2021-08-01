‘It’s constantly haunting me’: 12-year-old hit with stray bullet while inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With 115 homicides in Louisville so far due to gun violence as of Sunday, the city also faces more than three times that number for shooting-related injuries.

While often described as non-life-threatening when reported, one 12-year-old JCPS student said a month later, he’s still dealing with the aftermath of being shot by a stray bullet.

Terrell Smith Jr. was at home on June 27 playing his video game when he became a victim.

“At first, I thought it was just fireworks,” Terrell explained. “Until I felt the sharp pain in my leg and I look down and blood is just gushing out my leg.”

Those were the moments bullets drilled through Dunwoody Court Apartments, one stray bullet hit the 12-year-old in the leg. It was a night he and his father, Terrell Smith Sr. never expected.

“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Smith described the moments of his son being shot. “Seems like it was coming through the walls and the floor. Next thing I know, it was coming through the bricks, but I couldn’t see where it was exactly coming from.”

Now they’re left picking up the pieces from the moments that shattered their lives.

“It’s constantly just haunting you that something can happen at any moment,” Terrell said.

One month later, Terrell is still healing both mentally and physically.

“It’s like I can’t really get around and move normally I have to like have somebody close by to bring me some of the things I need or else I’ll have to crawl around and get it by myself,” Terrell added.

After being shot, Terrell decided to partner with Christopher 2X with Game Changers and join the Future Healers program, a program aimed to raise awareness and help young people affected by gun violence.

