LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot multiple times in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to reports of a shooting around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road.

A man in his late 20s to early 30s was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruoff confirmed the victim had died due to his injuries.

Police said no suspects are currently in custody. No other details were provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

