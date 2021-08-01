Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after being shot multiple times in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to reports of a shooting around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road.

A man in his late 20s to early 30s was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Ruoff confirmed the victim had died due to his injuries.

Police said no suspects are currently in custody. No other details were provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hand couldn’t keep Chance Anthony from catching touchdowns, but one hand is keeping him...
Missing a hand, missing his calling: Man with disability denied graduation from police academy
HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
Hardin County deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident, 7-year-old passenger seriously injured
Kevon James was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in...
Second suspect arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old in PRP
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

Louisville Zoo said the decision was made based on new guidelines by Louisville Metro Government.
Louisville Zoo requiring masks inside buildings
Kevon James was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in...
Second suspect arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old in PRP
A community advocate against gun violence said July’s shooting reports in the Louisville Metro...
Louisville hits double-digit homicides in July, 20 juveniles shot and killed this year
The new mask requirement, which includes Metro Government employees, goes into effect on...
Louisville Metro to require masks of everyone entering city government buildings