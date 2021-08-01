Support Local Businesses
Lou City gets 2-1 victory over OKC Energy

Louisville City FC
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville City FC got some help from OKC Energy FC with a first half own goal and Cameron Lancaster added a penalty kick score in the second half as Lou City held off OKC 2-1 on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

In the 37th minute, Lou City’s Jimmy McLaughlin came up with a shot at the goal that was deflected into the net by an Energy defender and the home team went up one-nil.

Then in the 75th minute, Cameron Lancaster converted off an Oklahoma City penalty to put Lou City up two-nil. The visitors would come up with a late goal to make the final 2-1.

The match was played in front of 10, 602 fans. Going back to June 12, the club has dropped just one of its last 11 games.

Lou City’s interim head coach, Danny Cruz was impressed by many contributions from his club.

“I feel like I’ve been saying this a lot but I was really proud of the group,” Cruz said in post game comments. " You know we made a lot of changes maybe seven of eight to the team but it shows the quality we have in that lockeroom.”

Next up for the Boys in Purple is a match against Sporting KC II on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

