Olympic hoops: Nwora’s team falls while the USA gets huge win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team USA got 27 points from Jason Tatum and 23 from Kevin Durant as they overwhelmed the Czech Republic, 119-84 in Tokyo.

The United States now moves on to the Olympic’s quartefinal round. During the game, Durant became the all-time leading Olympic scorer for the USA.

Former UK Wildcats played in the romp. Bam Adebayo scored six while Devin Booker added five points for the winners.

Meantime former U of L Cardinal, Jordan Nwora tallied 20 points for his NIgerian team, but they were knocked out of the Olympic tourney by Italy, which won the game 80-71.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.