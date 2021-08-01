Support Local Businesses
Olympic hoops: Nwora’s team falls while the USA gets huge win

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team USA got 27 points from Jason Tatum and 23 from Kevin Durant as they overwhelmed the Czech Republic, 119-84 in Tokyo.

The United States now moves on to the Olympic’s quartefinal round. During the game, Durant became the all-time leading Olympic scorer for the USA.

Former UK Wildcats played in the romp. Bam Adebayo scored six while Devin Booker added five points for the winners.

Meantime former U of L Cardinal, Jordan Nwora tallied 20 points for his NIgerian team, but they were knocked out of the Olympic tourney by Italy, which won the game 80-71.

