Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police: Five injured in downtown Lexington shooting

Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.
Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say multiple people were shot in downtown Lexington.

Police say they received a call about shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on East Fifth Street.

According to police, five victims were found with gunshot wounds, and one has what has police described as life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police are currently on the scene and investigating.

WKYT has a crew at the scene as well. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hand couldn’t keep Chance Anthony from catching touchdowns, but one hand is keeping him...
Missing a hand, missing his calling: Man with disability denied graduation from police academy
HCSO posted the announcement on their social media page early Saturday morning.
Hardin County deputy dies in off-duty ATV accident, 7-year-old passenger seriously injured
Kevon James was arrested Friday and has been charged with murder and robbery first degree in...
Second suspect arrested in connection to murder of 22-year-old in PRP
Trooper Jason Adkison and Jacqueline Cornish.
Woman in labor pulled over for speeding, KSP trooper escorts her to hospital
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

Max Gilpin was 15-years-old when he died after collapsing in the heat during football practice....
Mother raises awareness of heat-related illnesses after losing son to heat stroke 13 years ago
Cook that ISH: Week 6 - 7/31/2021
Cook that ISH: Week 6 - 7/31/2021
WAVE 3 News: Saturday evening, July 31, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Saturday evening, July 31, 2021
The CDC said the “war has changed” in the battle against COVID.
CDC warns Delta variant appears to spread as easily as chickenpox
Amid the growing of youth provoked gun violence, Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters marched...
Mothers affected by shootings speak out on growing levels of violence