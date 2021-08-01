Support Local Businesses
Protesters demand answers from Jackson County Jail after woman dies

By Faith King
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters were in the streets of Louisville Saturday demanding justice after a woman died in the Jackson County Jail.

Last summer the same group was screaming Breonna Taylor’s name. One year later, it’s Ta’neasha Chappell.

Chappell, 23, was arrested on May 26 after a multi-county police chase. Indiana State Police said she had stolen thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Edinburg Outlet Mall.

Less than one month after being booked into Jackson County Jail, Chappell died on July 16. Now her family is wondering what happened.

WAVE 3 News talked to Chappell’s family the week she died, they said Chappell feared for her life in the jail.

On July 18, ISP said detectives were waiting on the autopsy report and toxicology results.

As Chappell’s family waits on answers and justice, so do protesters. On Saturday, demonstrators said they’re just getting started, and her family said they’re not giving up.

“We’re really focused on what happened” Chappell’s brother, Jeffontae McClain said. “We want whoever did anything to her or whatever to happened to her to be exposed, and we want the prison to be exposed, and we want whoever is accountable to be held accountable.”

McClain also added he wants more people out marching at protests. Protesters plan to be back out in the streets for another protest on Sunday.

