1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early afternoon crash between a SUV and a motorcycle has killed the operator of the motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Road near the intersection of Signature Drive.

Ofc. Beth Rouff, a Louisville Metro police spokesperson, said the motorcycle was heading eastbound when a Ford Escape turned left into its path.

The eastbound lanes of Fern Valley Road have been closed while the accident investigation takes place. The closure is expected to last several hours.

The names of those involved have not been released.

