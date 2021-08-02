Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

1 killed in Fern Valley Road crash

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early afternoon crash between a SUV and a motorcycle has killed the operator of the motorcycle.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fern Valley Road near the intersection of Signature Drive.

Ofc. Beth Rouff, a Louisville Metro police spokesperson, said the motorcycle was heading eastbound when a Ford Escape turned left into its path.

The eastbound lanes of Fern Valley Road have been closed while the accident investigation takes place. The closure is expected to last several hours.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road
Louisville Metro Police confirms three separate shootings happening late Saturday night and...
Three injured in separate shootings in Louisville within 12 hours
Families in the Oldham County school district said the decision to not require masks for the...
‘I’m terribly afraid’: Student after district doesn’t require masks
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

Officers found the man shot inside of a vehicle on Preston Highway and Philips Lane around 4 a.m.
LMPD: Man found shot in vehicle near Fairgrounds
Louisville Metro police securing the scene of an August 2, 2021 shooting in the 600 block of S....
1 wounded in S. 19th St. shooting
Max Gilpin was 15-years-old when he died after collapsing in the heat during football practice....
Mother raises awareness of heat-related illnesses after losing son to heat stroke 13 years ago
While often described as non-life-threatening when reported, one 12-year-old JCPS student said...
‘It’s constantly haunting me’: 12-year-old hit with stray bullet while inside home