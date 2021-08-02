1 wounded in S. 19th St. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for wounds after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 9:26 a.m. in the 600 block of S. 19th St.

Ofc. Beth Rouff, a LMPD spokesperson, said the adult male victim was taken to UofL Hospital with believed not to be serious.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

