Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

1 wounded in S. 19th St. shooting

Louisville Metro police securing the scene of an August 2, 2021 shooting in the 600 block of S....
Louisville Metro police securing the scene of an August 2, 2021 shooting in the 600 block of S. 19th St. that left one man wounded.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for wounds after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 9:26 a.m. in the 600 block of S. 19th St.

Ofc. Beth Rouff, a LMPD spokesperson, said the adult male victim was taken to UofL Hospital with believed not to be serious.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road
Louisville Metro Police confirms three separate shootings happening late Saturday night and...
Three injured in separate shootings in Louisville within 12 hours
Families in the Oldham County school district said the decision to not require masks for the...
‘I’m terribly afraid’: Student after district doesn’t require masks
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

Luke Hancock teams up with LouVino for Dreams with Wings
Luke Hancock teams up with LouVino for Dreams with Wings
Expo Center goes to the dogs
Expo Center goes to the dogs
RAW VIDEO: Amazing buzzer beaters made by Louisville athletes
RAW VIDEO: Amazing buzzer beaters made by Louisville athletes
Big Four Bridge lit up to honor victims of Brussels' bombings
Big Four Bridge lit up to honor victims of Brussels' bombings
Mother camps out near memorial where her daughter died
Mother camps out near memorial where her daughter died