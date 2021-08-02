Support Local Businesses
Canada fines travelers from U.S. nearly $20K for lying about their vaccination status

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TORONTO (WMTV) - A pair of travelers from the United States were fined thousands of dollars for allegedly trying to lie about their vaccination status during a trip north of the border.

According to the Canadian government, they arrived in Toronto approximately two weeks ago. Their Public Health Agency did not state whether the travelers were U.S. citizens.

They were each fined for four different violations, the government stated: Providing false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests as well as for refusing to stay at a government authorized location and getting tested after arriving.

In all, each of them will have to pay $19,270. Assuming the government amounts are in Canadian dollars, that works out to approximately $15,400 in U.S. dollars, given exchange rates on Monday.

The Canadian health agency noted that someone who gives false information about their vaccination status could face six months in prison or receive a fine of up to $750,000, under its Quarantine Act.

Earlier this month, Canada created some exemptions for fully vaccinated travelers to the Great White North, however, the health agency stated it is incumbent on them to know the country’s rule before they arrive.

