Districts release information regarding quarantine guidelines for students and staff

District leaders talk quarantine guidelines
District leaders talk quarantine guidelines
By Ken Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a while since Central High School had hundreds of students lined up, they packed halls for Freshman Orientation.

“I will say I do expect a spike and they have a new variant out,” Chandi Hamilton-Sloss said.

Hamilton-Sloss’ 15-year-old son, Keyvonte, is a sophomore at Central High School. She said she is ready for her son to get back to in-person learning but is taking every precaution to make sure he doesn’t bring home COVID.

The family is going into the new school year knowing at some point there could be a call to quarantine do to spread.

“How are they going to handle it? Within the classroom outside of the classroom and what do they want us to do at home,” Hamilton-Sloss said.

It seems a lot of parents are unsure of their district’s policy.

While making numerous calls and shifting through guidelines, WAVE 3 News was able to find some commonalities for Greater Clark County Schools and JCPS. Bullitt County Schools and Oldham County are still hammering out the fine print on their plans.

If staff or students are fully vaccinated and gets infected with COVID and has no symptoms, you don’t have to quarantine, but you do have to report it.

On the flip side, if fully vaccinated staff and students have symptoms they have to quarantine, and it could be up to 14 days depending how COVID -19 test come back.

Any unvaccinated person who contracts COVID -19 regardless if symptoms are showing will have to quarantine. JCPS also added another layer of protection for students this year.

“If Jimmy gets to school and is coughing and sneezing Jimmy will be sent to the nurse and the nurse will follow up with the family,” said Dr. Eva Stone., Manager of District Health for JCPS.

The JCPS added it will constantly be monitoring the health of student and staff throughout the year.

Students who have to quarantine will be able to continue learning through assignment packets, emails and phone calls with teacher and virtually.

