Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Elizabethtown residents collecting cards for 7-year-old daughter of deputy killed in ATV crash

The city of Elizabethtown is banding together for the Deputy Kevin Johnson's 7-year-old...
The city of Elizabethtown is banding together for the Deputy Kevin Johnson's 7-year-old daughter, who is currently in the ICU.(Family Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy died in an ATV accident while off duty. Now the city of Elizabethtown is banding together for his 7-year-old daughter, who is currently in the ICU.

Kentucky State Police confirmed Kevin Johnson was driving an ATV near his home when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a fence.

Family confirmed his 7-year-old daughter, Aliyana, was riding along with Johnson when the crash happened. She was flown to Norton Children’s Hospital where she is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Friends of family are now asking for the public to send cards to Aliyana while in the hospital, sending her thoughts, prayers and well-wishes.

“Please send prayers for her healing and prayers for no paralysis,” organizer Mary Gerber said on a Facebook post. “Pray for the whole family and get the cards and such sent!”

Cards can be sent to Aliyana and family at this address:

Norton Children’s Hospital

Attn: Aliyana Johnson

231 East Chestnut St.

Louisville, Ky. 40202

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road
Louisville Metro Police confirms three separate shootings happening late Saturday night and...
Three injured in separate shootings in Louisville within 12 hours
Families in the Oldham County school district said the decision to not require masks for the...
‘I’m terribly afraid’: Student after district doesn’t require masks
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

Guests of the Kentucky State Fair will need to bring their masks, as an announcement Monday...
Kentucky State Fair, Expo Center to require masks indoors
Brookstone Financial 3-7 Part 2
Brookstone Financial 3-7 Part 2
Brookstone Financial 3-14 Part 1
Brookstone Financial 3-14 Part 1
WAVE 3 Chews: Annie May's Sweet Cafe
WAVE 3 Chews: Annie May's Sweet Cafe