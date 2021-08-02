Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Bonus weather again Tuesday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain chances look slim this week
  • 90s make a return by Friday; continuing into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ready for some free air conditioning? Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s tonight, with some 50s possible in the suburbs and outlying areas once again. Mostly clear skies and a little bit of haze from wildfire smoke will be overhead tonight.

Tuesday continues to look good as highs in the mid 80s will be accompanied by a few clouds and continued low humidity. Soak it up, but remember to use the sunscreen if you’ll be out and about in the afternoon!

Tuesday night will be a partly cloudy affair with lows in the low to mid 60s, giving a lot of us some nice free air conditioning once again.

While we can’t rule out a brief shower in areas east of Louisville Wednesday afternoon, most areas look to stay dry and partly sunny during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again.

Enjoy the cooler start to the week because temperatures heat up this weekend into next week when highs return to the 90s.

