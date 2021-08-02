FORECAST: Very comfortable start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Small risk for showers to the east late Wednesday/Thursday; most stay dry

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS: Builds late week and takes over during the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A picture perfect Monday! We’ll see a mainly sunny sky into the afternoon with low humidity. Temperatures remain below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another very comfortable night ahead with lows in the low 60s in the city and 50s away from the city. Open up the windows and give the A/C a break.

The pleasant weather will continue on Tuesday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 60s in town and some 50s again in the suburbs.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.