FORECAST: Very comfortable start to the week

The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany,...
The Sherman Minton Bridge carries Interstate 64 traffic between Louisville, Ky. and New Albany, Ind.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Justin Logan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Small risk for showers to the east late Wednesday/Thursday; most stay dry
  • SUMMER HEAT RETURNS: Builds late week and takes over during the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A picture perfect Monday! We’ll see a mainly sunny sky into the afternoon with low humidity. Temperatures remain below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another very comfortable night ahead with lows in the low 60s in the city and 50s away from the city. Open up the windows and give the A/C a break.

The pleasant weather will continue on Tuesday! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the 60s in town and some 50s again in the suburbs.

A hazy sunrise captured on the WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera.
Behind the Forecast: How wildfire smoke can be dangerous to your health
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/30