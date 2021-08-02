Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Very comfortable weather in place

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Small risk for showers to the east late Wednesday/Thursday; most stay dry
  • SUMMER HEAT RETURNS: Builds late week and takes over during the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a very nice Monday ahead with lots of sunshine (just a few afternoon clouds) and low humidity.

Highs around 80 for most with the city likely to cross into the 80s for a few hours.

Very comfortable night ahead with lows in the 60s in the city and 50s away from the city. Enjoy this early August treat!

Pleasant weather will hold on with highs warming into the lower 80s for a few hours after a cool start to the day. Partly cloudy with 60s overnight.

