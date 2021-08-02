Gov. Beshear: 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said there is concern within the state as cases continue to increase week to week.

“Every time that curve gets more worrisome, we are doubling faster, we are tripling faster,” Beshear said. “It gets out of control quicker and quicker.”

Beshear announced there have been 38 straight days of increasing positivity rate, with Kentucky now at a 9.77 percent test positivity rate.

“I would hate for us to have done so well for so long, to end up with the type of increase we have fought so hard against,” Beshear said.

Monday’s announcement brought new testing and masking guidance for state-run health care facilities and veterans’ care facilities, including universal masking and anyone unvaccinated and working with the public will need to get tested at least twice weekly.

“We’re asking in all of our state-owned healthcare facilities that people continue to and will always mask universally,” Secretary Eric Friedlander with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said.

When asked, the governor said at this time there are no plans to roll back capacity limits.

“As long as you put on a mask in a red county, you’re fine with more people,” Beshear said. “If everybody would get vaccinated in the county, we wouldn’t even need that.”

Beshear said there were 22,663 new Kentuckians vaccinated over the weekend. As of Monday, the total number of Kentuckians who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine is 2,319,625.

