ISP looking for missing Indiana man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police investigators are looking for a 29-year-old missing man.

According to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls, on July 29, Dillon Burgan walked into the woods behind a friend’s house south of Salem and didn’t return. The house is on State Road 135.

Burgan was last seen wearing orange and gray shorts, police said. He is white with tattoos, including on his neck. He might have a facial piercing near his eye as well.

The search for Burgan started on Thursday evening and continued through the weekend. Off-road vehicles and K9s were used in the search.Please contact Detective Travis Baker at (812) 248-4374 with ISP Sellersburg with any information.

