It's official: Masks to be required for Clarksville Community Schools students
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Masks will be a requirement for students in the Clarksville Community Schools Corporation.
The official announcement on the mask policy was made this afternoon during a special meeting of the CCSC Board of School Trustees.
The Clarksville Community Schools Corporations is make up of Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville Middle and Clarksville High School.
