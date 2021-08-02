Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

It's official: Masks to be required for Clarksville Community Schools students

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Masks will be a requirement for students in the Clarksville Community Schools Corporation.

The official announcement on the mask policy was made this afternoon during a special meeting of the CCSC Board of School Trustees.

The Clarksville Community Schools Corporations is make up of Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville Middle and Clarksville High School.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
LMPD: Man dies in early-morning shooting on Bardstown Road
Louisville Metro Police confirms three separate shootings happening late Saturday night and...
Three injured in separate shootings in Louisville within 12 hours
Families in the Oldham County school district said the decision to not require masks for the...
‘I’m terribly afraid’: Student after district doesn’t require masks
Commonwealth's attorney Ray Larson, left, and Chief Mark Barnard
Former Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson dies
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

Christopher Tandy, 41, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Jeffersonville...
Jeffersonville PD releases new details in investigation of man found dead in Oak Park
A picture taken by a GCCS student shows three students on each seat, visibly jammed and...
Greater Clark County parents, kids appalled by overcrowded, late buses
A picture taken by a GCCS student shows three students on each seat, visibly jammed and...
Greater Clark County parents, kids appalled by overcrowded, late buses
Christopher Tandy, 41, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Jeffersonville...
NC man accused of murdering man in Jeffersonville, dumping body