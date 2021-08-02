It's official: Masks to be required for Clarksville Community Schools students

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Masks will be a requirement for students in the Clarksville Community Schools Corporation.

The official announcement on the mask policy was made this afternoon during a special meeting of the CCSC Board of School Trustees.

The Clarksville Community Schools Corporations is make up of Clarksville Elementary, Clarksville Middle and Clarksville High School.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.