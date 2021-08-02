Jeffersonville PD releases new details in investigation of man found dead in Oak Park

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Police provided new details on an investigation where a Wisconsin man was killed and dropped off in a Jeffersonville neighborhood on July 23.

Last week, Christopher Tandy was brought into custody and awaited extradition into Clark County after facing charges for the murder of 29-year-old Rodrick Wallace.

Jeffersonville Police hosted a press conference Monday afternoon with new details on the incident.

Police initially found Wallace’s body around 7 a.m. July 23 near the Oak Park subdivision on Wildwood Road.

A probable cause affidavit confirmed officers were alerted to the body by a passerby who found Wallace face down between two houses. Officers later identified the victim through fingerprint analysis.

Police were called to the 60 block of Edgewood Drive on Friday on reports of a person who was unresponsive near a roadway.

Wallace’s neighbors told police they last saw the victim on July 22 when he was leaving his residence. After working with Wallace’s employer, police were able to ping Wallace’s phone in Louisville, Kentucky and found a white Chevy Impala registered in his name on July 24.

Inside the vehicle, police found the phone as well as substantial amounts of blood on the driver and passenger side, the affidavit states.

Going through messages on Wallace’s phone, there were messages from Wallace and another individual just hours before Wallace’s body was found. Police said the messages appeared to be drug-related and that there was hostility between the two contacts, according to the affidavit.

The Impala was also caught on a neighbor’s security camera driving into the Hallmark apartments around 2:30 a.m. and left around 4:30 a.m., where the footage shows the car speeding and tires squealing.

The number was analyzed, where it was revealed belonging to Tandy, who had a warrant for attempted murder out of North Carolina and had residential history in Louisville.

Detectives were provided notes from Asheville’s police department on Tandy’s investigation, and were able to find one of Tandy’s contacts living within the Paddle Wheel Court apartments in Jeffersonville, police said.

A search warrant was issued on July 28 for the contact, where items found had been linked back to photographs from the Asheville investigation.

The contact was later interviewed by police and said Tandy had been staying within their apartment on July 23, and was not there at 4 a.m. The contact told police that Tandy had called them later that day and told them he killed someone.

Police were also told that Tandy and Wallace had known each other and had met at a movie watch party on July 16, which corroborated with text messages police had already uncovered.

On July 30, police said Tandy had fled Jeffersonville and assisted Asheville Police in locating and arresting the suspect.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

