Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2018.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(AP) - Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half of her left lung being removed.

“It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine,” she wrote. “Please stay up to date on your medical check ups.”

Well-wishers included Jane Lynch, who wrote on Twitter: “I’m beaming out to you all my love and vibes for good health,” and Ashley Nicole Black, who wrote: “Praying for you! So many folks got your back!”

Griffin has had a tumultuous few years, including facing backlash in 2017 for taking part in a photoshoot that showed her holding up a fake bloody head resembling President Donald Trump. Her sister, Joyce Griffin, died of cancer in September 2017 and her mother, Maggie Griffin, died in March 2020 after battling dementia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

