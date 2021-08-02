Support Local Businesses
Lexington sees quadruple the number of COVID-19 cases in July compared to June

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington saw quadruple the number of COVID-19 in July compared to June, the health department reports.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the city had 1,331 COVID-19 cases in July, compared to 287 in June.

For the latest daily update, the health department reported 119 new COVID-19 cases for Friday, July 31. That’s the most in one day since February 10.

The city’s 7-day rolling average is now up to 87 new cases per day. On July 1, the daily average was seven cases. Lexington has now had 36,891 cases and 326 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Fayette County is also now back in the state’s COVID-19 red zone designation. The state’s map shows the county now has average daily cases of 25.3 per 100k population.

The health department posted ways people can help avoid an outbreak of the virus.

  • Get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.

While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 94% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

